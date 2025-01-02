News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts Now Accepting Applications for Class of 2025

Applications close Jan. 12, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET/10:59 p.m. CT.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts is now accepting applications for the class of 2025. Since its inception, the tuition-free immersive arts education program has cultivated more than 8,500 student-artists from across the state, including a Grammy-Award winning vocalist, Tony-nominated actor, Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate and numerous creative leaders and engaged citizens.

Each summer GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During the program, student artists engage in studies across nine art disciplines: Creative Writing, Dance, Design, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music. This year’s program will be held in two sessions at the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington, Ky, serving over 500 students. 

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. The application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores, instead applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion. Completed applications will be considered until Jan. 12, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET/10:59 p.m. CT.

 For more information on the program, webinars and application process, visit www.kentuckygsa.org.

 



