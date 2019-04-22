The Carnegie Announces Cast For AMERICAN IDIOT
The Carnegie is pleased to announce the cast and production team for AMERICAN IDIOT, playing weekends August 10-25, 2019.
This two-time Tony Award-winning musical, based on the Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum album of the same name, is a high-energy rock opera not to be missed. Three disaffected young men, living in suburbia, have dreams of a different life in the city. They embark on their big move, only to find their friendship breaking down over family responsibilities, military enlistment, and the allure of drug abuse. Each young man must make peace with the circumstances of his life to find his way back home and to the friends he left behind.
AMERICAN IDIOT is a non-stop rock concert of Green Day favorites, including Holiday, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams, "Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Time of Your Life.
CAST LIST:
Johnny Frankie Chuter
Tunny Ethan Brooks Baker
Will Robert Breslin
St. Jimmy Maddie Vaughn
Whatsername Hannah Gregory
Heather Chandler Bates
Extraordinary Girl Mackenzie Ruff
Favorite Son/Ensemble Logan Weinfurtner
Ensemble Arlanders Milan, Jack Walz, Ashlie Olivia Morton, Sarah Willis, Jules Shumate
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Director/Choreographer Maggie Perrino
Music Director Danny Manning
Assistant Director Farley Norman
Stage Manager Carissa Gandenberger
Tickets may be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940, open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5pm, or online at www.thecarnegie.com.
Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not appropriate for children under 13.