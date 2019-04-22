The Carnegie Announces Cast For AMERICAN IDIOT

The Carnegie is pleased to announce the cast and production team for AMERICAN IDIOT, playing weekends August 10-25, 2019.

This two-time Tony Award-winning musical, based on the Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum album of the same name, is a high-energy rock opera not to be missed. Three disaffected young men, living in suburbia, have dreams of a different life in the city. They embark on their big move, only to find their friendship breaking down over family responsibilities, military enlistment, and the allure of drug abuse. Each young man must make peace with the circumstances of his life to find his way back home and to the friends he left behind.

AMERICAN IDIOT is a non-stop rock concert of Green Day favorites, including Holiday, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams, "Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Time of Your Life.

CAST LIST:

Johnny Frankie Chuter

Tunny Ethan Brooks Baker

Will Robert Breslin

St. Jimmy Maddie Vaughn

Whatsername Hannah Gregory

Heather Chandler Bates

Extraordinary Girl Mackenzie Ruff

Favorite Son/Ensemble Logan Weinfurtner

Ensemble Arlanders Milan, Jack Walz, Ashlie Olivia Morton, Sarah Willis, Jules Shumate

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director/Choreographer Maggie Perrino

Music Director Danny Manning

Assistant Director Farley Norman

Stage Manager Carissa Gandenberger

Tickets may be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940, open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5pm, or online at www.thecarnegie.com.

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not appropriate for children under 13.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You