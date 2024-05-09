THIS IS ELVIS Comes To The Brown Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Englishman and multi-instrumentalist, Ben Portsmouth is bringing his worldwide hit show, ‘This is Elvis' to The Brown Theatre, Louisville on May 31st.

With global success in over 20 countries including sellout performances on the same Vegas stage as Elvis, to London's West End, Elvis fans will be treated to a trip down memory lane with many of the showman's most loved songs, from all eras including the 1950s, the iconic '68 Comeback Special, and Ben's personal favorite, the 1970s Vegas concerts.

Ben commented, “It'll be my first time performing in this state and I'm really looking forward to seeing the US fans again – they're always a fantastic bunch of people.”

Making history

In 2012, Ben broke records becoming the first European to be crowned by Elvis Presley. Enterprises as the ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist' in Memphis, which swiftly followed with an invite to headline a special Elvis week on the Late Show with David Letterman. The talk-show host was left lost for words, exclaiming, “Oh my god, oh my god.” Ben recalls performing on this show being “one of the highlights of his career to date.”

An honor

At the root of Ben's exceptional touring career is a deep love and respect for the King's music and a privilege he feels in being able to display so many world-renowned songs for other Elvis fans. “At the end of the day, the greatest part is being on stage, feeling that you've given your best performance and making people happy,” he explains. “If you walk off stage and think yeah, we've all had a good time, I've done my job.” Portsmouth continues, “It is amazing to see such diverse age groups attending my shows and no doubt it will be the same in Kentucky. It proves what we already know – and that is just how much of an iconic entertainer ‘The King' was. His music continues to touch hearts for many reasons.”

Extraordinary resemblance

With his looks, charm and charisma, Ben continues to amaze audiences with his stage presence with fans globally claiming, 'this is the closest you will ever get to the King!'. A phenomenal evening with Ben and the EAS Band awaits! It's a rare opportunity not to be missed.

