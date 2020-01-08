The Office! A Musical Parody comes to The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater!

WHEN:

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

"The Office! A Musical Parody" explores a typical day at Scranton's third largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. As a documentary crew begins filming the ordinary lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience, audience members get a live action version of one of America's favorite sitcoms.

Thanks to the hilarious minds of Tobly and Bob McSmith, who wrote the popularized parody musicals of "Friends," "Full House" and "Saved by the Bell," audiences rave about their new musical, "The Office! A Musical Parody."

With the same hilarious characters from the NBC sitcom "The Office," the musical parody features songs such as "The Dundies," "Marry Me Beesly," "Welcome to Scranton," "That's What She Said" and more.





Related Articles Shows View More Kentucky Stories

More Hot Stories For You