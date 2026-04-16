FLEETWOOD MACBETH to be Presented at Flashback Theater in Downtown Somerset, KY

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In Flashback Theater Co's upcoming musical parody Fleetwood Macbeth...you have to "Go Your Own Way" to get to the top. In this comedy, Shakespeare's famous story of witches, revenge, and a lot of bad karma meets the legendary 70s rock hits of Fleetwood Mac. Set in the wild world of 1970s radio, this play is raunchy, rowdy, and hilarious. Performances run May 14-24 at The Virginia in Downtown Somerset. Previous Flashback performances at The Virginia have sold out, as such audiences are encouraged to buy in advance.

You don't need to be familiar with Shakespeare's play to enjoy Fleetwood Macbeth, as many elements will feel familiar from real life and media: "Mac and his wife Lady are looking for a way to gain more power and they don't really see eye to eye about how to get it," explains Schoch, "Meanwhile the King has a giant ego and thinks he is untouchable but everyone has a weak spot...and his is the need for constant validation from women. The Witchy Women who fawn over him feel slighted when he pursues Lady instead...and their ire turns into some pretty powerful motivation and manipulation, pulling the strings until every character that they feel deserves to be punished feels the repercussions."

Audiences should be aware: this show is a dark, campy comedy based on one of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies. There will be lewd gestures, explicit language, sexual innuendo, depictions of sexual harassment, magic, mayhem, and murder. You won't want to miss it!

As always, Flashback Theater has brought together an incredible cast of Kentuckians to pull this piece off. The cast includes Gregory Blair, TL Rogers, Noah Tomlinson, Zachary Vaught, Martha Pratt, Theresa Jean Kibby, and Malorie Byrne. The production team, helmed by Schoch & McQueary-Loiacono, features Mandy Hieatt, Bailey Patterson, Tyler Fish and Michele L. Hinton.

Joining the actors onstage of course, will be an authentic rock band: Somerset Style. Loiacono proudly reports: "Jonathan New on electric guitar, Rick Winstead on bass, Justin Petrey on drums, and Mike Loiacono on keyboard. Dubbed Fleetwood MacBand, the group has worked hard to accurately recreate the sound of Fleetwood Mac." A task that she notes is not for the weak! "One thing that jumped out to me [about Fleetwood Mac] was the extraordinary level of musicianship of each member of the band. I slowly developed a respect for the craftsmanship of the songs, the interwoven harmonies, and the emotionally charged music."