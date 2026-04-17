Feature: 5 Questions with the Director of ALICE IN DERBYLAND at Drag Daddy Productions

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Alex Roby is serving as the director of Alice in Derbyland this year, and he answered 5 burning questions prior to opening night!

1. What makes this year’s Derbyland fresh and exciting?

This year we’ve expanded the show into two acts and added seven brand new songs, which gives it a much bigger, more dynamic feel. We’ve also reworked some of the characters and are featuring drag kings for the first time in the show’s history, which has been really exciting. At the end of the day, it’s still the Derbyland people know and love, it just has a fresh coat of paint and a few surprises along the way.



2. What makes your vision unique?

I really wanted this production to feel like a cartoon brought to life on stage. Everything is big, bright, colorful, and just a little heightened. It’s the kind of campy, queer fun you’re not going to find anywhere else and didn’t know you needed. New talent allowed us to cast our wonderful new actors and gave us the opportunity to rebuild some of these characters from the ground up. Audiences are going to see familiar characters with some new faces and new takes.



3. What moment or moments should audiences be on the lookout for?

With new material this year there are numerous moments I’m really excited about, but one that stands out is that Celeste Vonderschmitt as the Seersucker Cat finally gets her own number. It’s packed with some really hilarious physical comedy from our choreographer, Leigh Nieves, and it’s one of those moments that just keeps building and building.



4. What is your favorite number in the show and why?

My favorite number is one of the new additions for the Delta Queen. She introduces herself to Alice with a parody of “Black Velvet,” and it’s just such a fun, satisfying moment. The choreography really lands, and it’s an incredible showcase for Uhstel Valentine’s voice.



5. What do you want audiences to walk away with?

More than anything, I want people to leave feeling pure joy. The world is a lot right now, and this show is 90 minutes where you can just have fun and enjoy yourself. It’s colorful, it’s funny, and there’s something for everyone. Truly a great time for the whole family.

ALICE IN DERBYLAND

April 17th and 19th @ Highland Community Ministries