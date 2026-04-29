Video: Alex Lacamoire and BASURA Pay Tribute To Michael Greif On RENT 30th Anniversary

Today is the 30th anniversary of RENT's opening on Broadway, and original RENT director Michael Greif is working at the Alliance Theatre right now on his next musical, BASURA. Music Supervisor & Orchstrator Alex Lacamoire and the BASURA cast surprised Michael with a special performance from RENT in the rehearsal room to celebrate the milestone. Watch the video!

Basura, a new musical with music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, will premiere at Alliance Theatre on May 30, 2026, and run through July 12 on the Coca-Cola Stage in Atlanta.

The production will star Jaci Calderon as Nambi, with Dario Alvarez, Zack Calderon, Nathan Diaz, Isabel Gonzalez, Michelle Zink-Muñoz, Kevin Del Aguila, and Mandy Gonzalez, alongside an ensemble of David Andino, Monica Garcia Bradley, Victoria Gómez, Michael Marrero, Gage Martinez, Avital Tikva Masri, Kara Menendez, Coty Perno, Julio Rey, Lannie Rubio, Diego Turner-Figueredo, and Ariana Valdes.

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