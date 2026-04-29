Video: Shoshana Bean Reveals Why She Almost Turned Down THE LOST BOYS





Two Broadway favorites came together on the latest episode of the Dinner's on Me podcast. With Tony-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson as host, Shoshana Bean joined the show for a conversation about the early days of her career, taking over the character of Elphaba from Idina Menzel in Wicked, and playing mothers on stage.

She also discussed her turn as Lucy Emerson in The Lost Boys, which is currently on Broadway. The show, based on the 1987 cult classic, follows Lucy's two sons, who uncover a local pack of vampires after moving to a new town. In the interview, Bean admits that she was hesitant to take on another mother role after playing Jersey in Hell's Kitchen.

"It's a challenge because it means aging and it's an ego thing. And I also am like, 'Is this all that's left for women of my age?'... and so part of me was like, 'I'm not doing Lost Boys. I'm not doing another mother role," Beane shared. Despite her reluctance, she was drawn to the project because she wanted to work with the creative team, including director Michael Arden.

"My heart was pulling me towards this kid LJ [Benet], who's playing my son, the star of the show... I'm glad that I listened to my body and my heart, because I have had such a beautiful experience these past two months." Watch the full interview, where she and Ferguson also discuss the metaphors at the heart of the story.

The Lost Boys is now running at Broadway’s Palace Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the new musical features a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues. Read reviews for the production here.

The musical stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

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