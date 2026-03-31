HAIRSPRAY Will Come to Derby Dinner Playhouse in April

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Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the smash-hit Broadway musical HAIRSPRAY, opening April 1 and running through May 17, 2026.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, HAIRSPRAY follows the spirited and determined Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto the popular Corny Collins Show. In a world of bouffants and bobby socks, Tracy's journey becomes more than just a dream of stardom - it's a mission to break down barriers and bring integration to the local TV dance scene. Bursting with heart, humor, and high-energy dance numbers, this feel-good musical is a joyful celebration of individuality and the power of change.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, HAIRSPRAY is based on the 1988 film by John Waters and later inspired the hit 2007 movie adaptation starring John Travolta. With a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan and music by Marc Shaiman, the show features unforgettable songs including "Good Morning Baltimore", "Welcome to the 60's", "Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now", and the show-stopping finale, "You Can't Stop the Beat".

Derby Dinner's production is directed by Tina Jo Wallace, with choreography by Megan Bliss and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast includes Katelyn Webb, Jim Hesselman, Cary Wiger, Brittany Carricato Cox, Lars Haffel, Tasha Hatchett, Leilani Bracey, Shaquille Towns, Ava Whitaker, Meredith Charbonnet, and more.

Can a girl with big dreams, and even bigger hair, change the world and still find love along the way? Find out in this irresistible musical comedy that's sure to have audiences dancing in their seats.