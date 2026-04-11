Review: HAIRSPRAY at Derby Dinner Playhouse

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In its long and varied history, one thing Derby Dinner Playhouse has always been known for are their showstopping crowd pleasers, and what show fits the bill for that description more than Hairspray? I am happy to report that the season closer (now playing) is an absolute delight from start to finish, and even by Derby’s standards, is quite monstrously ambitious!



For anyone who may not know, Hairspray is a musical from 2002 based on the John Watters cult classic. It follows a Baltimore based plus sized teenage girl as she fights her way onto the local dance show, and ultimately, makes it her mission to have it integrated. The story has laughs a minute and is regarded as a true camp classic, all the while talking the pressing issue of equality in 1960s America.



The cast is led by Katelyn Webb as Tracy Turnblad. This role is truly one of the beasts of the musical theatre genre. Tracy is all energy all the time for basically the entirety of the show’s runtime, and it takes uniquely talented individuals to pull it off, and Webb makes it look easy. She is so perfectly suited for the role, and led the show with suave and confidence. Jim Hasselman as her mother, Edna, is a scene stealing delight, finding many new laughs within the character. He has wonderful chemistry with Webb and Cary Wiger (as Edna’s husband Wilbur), especially during their second act Duet “Timeless to Me”.



Brittany Cox and Meredith Charbonnet serve as the show’s villians Velma and Amber Von Tussle, respectively. Cox brings such delicious debauchery to her entertaining and cartoonish portrayal of Velma, while Charbonnet embodies the spirit of a petulant little girl who has always gotten what she’s wanted. Together they are just dynamite, and they are the textbook examples of villains you just love to hate. Lars Haffel as teenage heartthrob Link Larkin does a wonderful job. His voice as lovely, and he does a great job being the straight man to so many of the comedic hyjinks around him.



I must shout out Shaquille Towns and Leilani Bracey as Seaweed and Little Inez. Towns is electric throughout the show, showcasing some extremely smooth and dynamic vocals, while Bracey, even though her stage time is limited makes a great impression with her featured solos and her one liners. Finally, another of the comedic MVPs is Ava Whitaker as Penny. Honestly, she probably got the majority of my laugher. Her Penny is a bit air-headed, but always well meaning, and was very much giving me Pheobe vibes from “Friends” in the best possible way. On top of it all the limited vocals we get to hear from her are fantastic.



Derby has really set a new bar with this production. Every inch of the theatre and the stage is utilized to bring this behemoth of a musical to life. This production was clearly crafted with care and love as was evident in Tina Jo Wallace’s heartfelt opening night curtain speech. This is one show you don’t wanna miss, because people will be talking about it for a very long time. Tickets are getting harder and harder to come by, so jump on it before you miss this party of an evening at the theatre.

HAIRSPRAY

Now - May 17th

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr, Clarksville, IN 47129

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