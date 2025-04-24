Review: & Juliet Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet might be the most well-known story ever. It is taught in schools across the globe, constantly performed, and countless adaptations have made the story of these famous star-crossed lovers a truly timeless and valuable piece of media. Spoiler Alert (the play was written in 1590 so I don’t feel bad telling you what happens), at the end of the original play, both titular characters kill themselves out of love and devotion to each other. & Juliet asks the question, “What if Juliet didn’t choose to die, but instead chose to move on with her life?” (she was only 13 in the original by the way). Through the musical catalog of famed pop songwriter Max Martin, that question is answered in this glorious new jukebox musical.



The show opens on the very first performance of Romeo & Juliet, and William Shakespeare has just written the ending, by which his wife, Anne, and an entire acting company are not amused. Anne convinces Shakespeare to let her help rewrite the story, and they do; Juliet’s second chance at life unfolds before us.



The show is led by the phenomenal Rachel Simone Webb as Juliet, who is giving powerhouse vocals the entire show, and serving as an incredible anchor for the story around her. Teal Wicks and Corey Mach as Anne and Shakespeare respectively have amazing chemistry with each other, and Wicks especially finds many wonderful moments of comedy throughout the evening. At our performance Angélique was played by Naima Alakham, and she’s turning in a comedic tour de force in many ways. She’s at her best when playing off the amazing Paul-Jordan Jansen as Lance. Nick Drake as May is also a wonderful presence, they are able to balance the comedy of the role with the pathos brilliantly.



The show’s music is made up on bonafide hits from the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s, and each number somehow manages to build and top what came before. The visuals of the show are stunning with a very modern take on Elizabethan style. The book by David West Read (a former Schitt’s Creek writer) is quippy, sharp, and hilarious while still finding moments of depth within the context of Juliet’s journey into self-discovery.



I don’t know what else to say except that you should definitely see this musical. It’s fun, fresh, and an all-around treat. It’s a boost of serotonin from the first notes of music, and the party continues through the curtain call. & Juliet is by far one of the best nights of thetre you could imagine.

& Juliet

Running Now - April 27th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

