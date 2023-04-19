Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ALICE IN DERBYLAND at Drag Daddy Productions

Review: ALICE IN DERBYLAND at Drag Daddy Productions

The production plays April 21 at Art Sanctuary

Apr. 19, 2023  

In years past, Thunder Over Louisville would signify the start of the Derby festivities, but now in its third year, Drag Daddy Productions' Alice in Derbyland is becoming a bonafide tradition to kick off springtime and Kentucky Derby season! Featuring local drag and theatre talent, the show opened on April 16th at Paristown and has an additional performance at Art Sanctuary on April 21st.

The show puts a drag/LGBTQIA+ spin on the story of Alice in Wonderland, however instead of falling down a rabbit hole and landing in Wonderland, our story's Alice (the radiant LiAndrea Goatley) steps off a plane at Muhammad Ali International Airport/SDF and finds herself in the mystical and mysterious world of Derbyland. She is greeted by the Churchill Rabbit (the dapper Jake Minton), who suspects that she may be the foretold "Belle of Louisville", the only one who can dethrone the evil reigning Delta Queen (the deliciously devious and fabulous Gilda Wabbit). When the Churchill Rabbit brings Alice to visit the Mad Milliner (the delightful Alex Roby) for a Derby outfit, the Delta Queen catches wind and decides she must stop Alice from threatening her rule.

Storywise the show is quite clever in its Louisville and Kentucky based references, but the script is really just an excuse to link one phenomenal musical number to the next. The cast is uniformly great, I'd like to give a special shout out to Richie Goff and Leigh Nieves as Jockey Dee and Jockey Dum who do a brilliant job making their smaller roles absolutely hysterical.

It was windy and overcast this past Sunday, but the "show must go on" and despite one slight technical difficulty that couldn't be helped due to the wind (which Gilda Wabbit helped cover like a pro) the show went off without a hitch. Even in the slightly chilly weather, Alice in Derbyland was a pure delight. Clocking in at just over an hour in runtime, it's the perfect treat to kickoff Derby season in The Ville. With great performances, a goofy story, and a whole lot of heart, you can't help but give in to it and have an amazing time. You will surely WIN & PLACE with this awesome SHOW!

ALICE IN DERBYLAND

Playing April 21st at 8pm

@ Art Sanctuary

Photo by Michael Getz




Kentucky Performing Arts Presents THUNDER AT THE KENTUCKY CENTER Photo
Kentucky Performing Arts Presents THUNDER AT THE KENTUCKY CENTER
Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns!  Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series Presents: Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra Photo
Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series Presents: Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra
Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra comes to The Kentucky Center – Bomhard Theater. Tickets are on-sale now.
Review: AINT TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts
What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Kentucky Performing Arts?
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Derby Dinner Playhouse Photo
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Derby Dinner Playhouse
What did our critic think of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Derby Dinner Playhouse?

From This Author - Taylor Clemons


Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing ArtsReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts
April 13, 2023

What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Kentucky Performing Arts?
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Derby Dinner PlayhouseReview: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Derby Dinner Playhouse
April 3, 2023

What did our critic think of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Derby Dinner Playhouse?
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Aronoff CenterBroadway Beyond Louisville Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Aronoff Center
March 29, 2023

What did our critic think of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Aronoff Center?
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: TOOTSIE at The Aronoff CenterBroadway Beyond Louisville Review: TOOTSIE at The Aronoff Center
March 14, 2023

What did our critic think of TOOTSIE at The Aronoff Center? As theatre innovates and reinvents, the days of the old-time musical comedies are all but behind us. But the broadway musical adaption of Tootsie (based on the 1982 film), is a welcome and refreshing musical comedy. The story is simple: an out of work actor needs a job, that actor gets hired in disguise as a woman, and deceit and hilarity ensues.
Review: Broadway Across America presents ANNIE at Kentucky Performing ArtsReview: Broadway Across America presents ANNIE at Kentucky Performing Arts
February 16, 2023

What did our critic think of ANNIE at Kentucky Performing Arts? When most people think of Annie, I'm sure the first thing that comes to mind is the 80s film, starring the iconic likes of Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry, and Bernadette Peters. However, before that now-classic film, Annie started as a musical stage adaptation of the Little Orphan Annie comic strips. The show opened on Broadway in 1977, where it was a smash success in its own right, even before the film adaptation that would come later. The show and story have undoubtedly stood the test of time, what with numerous stage revivals, three film adaptations, and a live TV version broadcast on NBC. Not to mention every family-based community theatre in the country has had it as part of their seasons for the past 40 years.
share