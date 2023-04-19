Review: ALICE IN DERBYLAND at Drag Daddy Productions

In years past, Thunder Over Louisville would signify the start of the Derby festivities, but now in its third year, Drag Daddy Productions' Alice in Derbyland is becoming a bonafide tradition to kick off springtime and Kentucky Derby season! Featuring local drag and theatre talent, the show opened on April 16th at Paristown and has an additional performance at Art Sanctuary on April 21st.



The show puts a drag/LGBTQIA+ spin on the story of Alice in Wonderland, however instead of falling down a rabbit hole and landing in Wonderland, our story's Alice (the radiant LiAndrea Goatley) steps off a plane at Muhammad Ali International Airport/SDF and finds herself in the mystical and mysterious world of Derbyland. She is greeted by the Churchill Rabbit (the dapper Jake Minton), who suspects that she may be the foretold "Belle of Louisville", the only one who can dethrone the evil reigning Delta Queen (the deliciously devious and fabulous Gilda Wabbit). When the Churchill Rabbit brings Alice to visit the Mad Milliner (the delightful Alex Roby) for a Derby outfit, the Delta Queen catches wind and decides she must stop Alice from threatening her rule.



Storywise the show is quite clever in its Louisville and Kentucky based references, but the script is really just an excuse to link one phenomenal musical number to the next. The cast is uniformly great, I'd like to give a special shout out to Richie Goff and Leigh Nieves as Jockey Dee and Jockey Dum who do a brilliant job making their smaller roles absolutely hysterical.



It was windy and overcast this past Sunday, but the "show must go on" and despite one slight technical difficulty that couldn't be helped due to the wind (which Gilda Wabbit helped cover like a pro) the show went off without a hitch. Even in the slightly chilly weather, Alice in Derbyland was a pure delight. Clocking in at just over an hour in runtime, it's the perfect treat to kickoff Derby season in The Ville. With great performances, a goofy story, and a whole lot of heart, you can't help but give in to it and have an amazing time. You will surely WIN & PLACE with this awesome SHOW!

ALICE IN DERBYLAND

Playing April 21st at 8pm

@ Art Sanctuary