Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Reschedules THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (NKU SOTA) regrets to announce the rescheduling of the opening performance of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." Originally scheduled for September 28, 2023, at the NKU Griffin Hall Digitorium, the new opening night will now be on September 29, 2023. This decision was made due to unexpected illness among the cast and crew.

The health and well-being of guests, performers and production team is a top priority. However, in response to this change, an additional performance will be added on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

Ticket holders for the premiere date of September 28 will be contacted directly by the box office team to facilitate exchanging your tickets to a new date. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the SOTA box office at 859-572-5464 or via email at boxoffice@nku.edu. Tickets for the SOTA's 2023-24 Theatre & Dance Season On Tour are available at nku.edu/tickets.

Founded in 1968, NKU is an entrepreneurial state university of over 16,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus nestled between Highland Heights, Kentucky and bustling downtown Cincinnati. We are a regionally engaged university committed to empowering our students to have fulfilling careers and meaningful lives. While we are one of the fastest-growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

The School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University, which is part of the College of Arts and Sciences, is made up of three programs: Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music. The Theatre and Dance program relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates have gone on to successful careers in professional theatre, film and television.