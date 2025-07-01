MATILDA THE MUSICAL is Coming to Derby Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Broadway Musical "Matilda", July 2 through August 10, 2025.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this award-winning Broadway musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, "Matilda" has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, "Matilda the Musical" is perfect for the entire family!

Derby Dinner's production of "Matilda" was directed by Sally Scott, with musical direction by Scott Bradley and choreography by Megan Bliss. The cast will include Bobby Conte as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Eliza Hallal as Miss Honey, Dickie Baker and Brittany Carricato Cox as Mr. & Mrs. Wormwood, and Louelle Hettich and Bexley Bock as Matilda. The cast of "Matilda" also features 26 youth performers from the Kentuckiana area alongside Derby Dinner's professional actors.

