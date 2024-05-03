Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louisville Ballet will perform Spring Dance Festival 2024 this month. Performances are Friday, May 10, 2024 7:00PM - Sunday, May 12, 2024 1:00PM.

Enjoy a stunning display of the strength and talent of the next generation of dancers. Celebrate the artistry and versatility of our Pre-Professional Program dancers as they present a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works. With choreography by Company Resident Choreographer Andrea Schermoly and Brandon Ragland, Artistic Director of Dayton Ballet among others, this evening showcases the depth of talent of our Louisville Ballet Youth Ensemble.

Estimated Run time: 1 hour 45 minutes

This performance is General Admission

Play Broadway Games