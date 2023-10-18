Louisville Arts Organizations Join Together For THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES During Paristown Fete De Noel

Performances run December 8-17, 2023.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Louisville Arts Organizations Join Together For THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES During Paristown Fete De Noel

Three of Louisville's arts organizations come together to present a unique ensemble-driven production that explores our connections to the changing of the seasons. The wonder of a fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special treasure comes to life in “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” by Ezra Jack Keats. Packed with humor and fun, this story celebrates the joy in the seasons of a child's world.

This performance features original music by Louisville Orchestra Creative Corps composer TJ Cole. Originally from Atlanta, Cole been commissioned by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Nashville in Harmony, Intersection, Time for Three, the Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Play On Philly!, the Music in May Festival, Music in the Vineyards, the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, One Book One Philadelphia, the Bakken Trio, among others.

 

This unique production will be held in Old Forester's Paristown Hall and will be the perfect companion to every family's Paristown Fête de Noël holiday celebration.

“We are thrilled to partner together with the Louisville Orchestra and Kentucky Performing Arts to share this story with our community,” said Andrew Harris, StageOne Family Theatre Producing Artistic Director. “The holidays are a time of family, of joy and celebration and of giving back. I can think of no better gift than the opportunity to come together with these amazing partners and to use our collective power of storytelling to give that sense of joy to children and families this holiday season.”

WHAT: “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” presented by StageOne Family Theatre, Louisville Orchestra and Kentucky Performing Arts.

WHEN: December 8, 9, 10, 15*, 16, and 17, 2023.  Show times 11:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm each day.

*Sensory friendly performance December 15 at 11:00am

WHERE: Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent Street

TICKETS: General admission tickets are $22.50 (plus fees).  VIP tickets are $37.50 (plus fees).  Tickets go on-sale on Oct. 18 at 10:00AM and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org




