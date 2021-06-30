Leo Weekly and Kentucky Performing Arts Present RANDY RAINBOW: THE PINK GLASSES TOUR

Randy Rainbow will bring The Pink Glasses Tour to The Brown Theatre, Friday, October 15, 2021, 7:30 p.m..

America's favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is taking his act on the road! On The Pink Glasses Tour, the two-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer and comedian will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, bringing his most viral video song parodies to life onstage.

Perhaps best known for his viral parody videos that garner millions of views, Rainbow's clips have featured legends like Patti LuPone, and poked fun at politicians while liberally borrowing from the Broadway song list and classic movie musicals.

Featuring live accompaniment by some of Broadway's finest musicians, the show will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A, and brand new original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman ("Hairspray", "Mary Poppins Returns") and Alan Menken ("Little Shop of Horrors", "Beauty and the Beast").

Learn more at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.