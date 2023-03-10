Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Shakespeare Receives Gift From Kansas City-Based Theater League

An award of $5,000 was also made to the Shakespeare Theatre Association itself.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Kentucky Shakespeare Receives Gift From Kansas City-Based Theater League

Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) and Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League, Inc, a Kansas City, Missouri, based contributor to the performing arts, announced that the League will be gifting thirty-five Shakespeare Theatres across the United States and internationally with a grant of $255,000 in general operating support. These non-restricted gifts of either $5,000 or $10,000 each based on budget size will be awarded in 2023 to STA member producing theaters with budgets between $100,000 and $1,400,000, including Kentucky Shakespeare. An award of $5,000 was also made to the Shakespeare Theatre Association itself.

"As regular contributors to the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival in Kansas City-a longtime STA member--- we were looking to expand our support of non-profit organizations with similar goals and objectives," explained Edelman. "That led us to STA and Patrick, who helped us Identify the mid-level Shakespeare producing organizations we wanted to fund."

"What a wonderful surprise and honor to receive this new, unexpected $10,000 gift supporting Kentucky Shakespeare," said Matt Wallace, Producing Artistic Director. "It's another strong example of the value of the Shakespeare Theatre Association and how they are assisting companies across the globe. Thank you to the Theatre League for recognizing us and helping us making Shakespeare accessible for everyone in our region!"

Said Flick, "STA is always looking for ways to assist our membership, whether it be in the form of our annual conference, or by seeking out financial assistance for our hardworking member theaters. At a time when audience sizes are just beginning to rebound from the pandemic, support for Shakespeare and the classics in the communities we serve is such an important thing. STA is grateful to Theater League for that support."

Kansas City-based Theater League is a not-for-profit performing arts organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves with the thrill of live! theater. Founded in 1976, the group supports theater companies in its hometown and across the country, including subsidizing tickets for student groups through its Theater ROcKs (Reach Out to Kids) program.

"What appealed to us is the far-flung nature of the organizations we'll be supporting with this grant program," continued Edelman. "Shakespeare companies in twenty-six states plus the Czech Republic will get a little help from Theater League."

STA is a 32-year-old theatre service organization founded in 1991 at a convening in Washington DC, hosted by the Shakespeare Theatre and the Kennedy Center. The organization continues to convene annually to provide support and mentorship as well as share best practices with colleagues from within the United States and internationally. Membership includes over 130 organizational theaters and dozens of Associate Members representing indoor, outdoor, Equity and non-Equity, year-round, seasonal, university-affiliated, and free Shakespeare productions with budgets ranging from $25,000 to $60,000,000.

STA's member organizations engage a diverse array of audiences and staff members representing a wide variety of ethnicities, genders, ages, and abilities. A resource network that bridges the gap between scholarship and production and promotes the teaching of Shakespeare in schools, STA has helped its member organizations explore Shakespeare in the context of colonialism, anti-racism, gender diversity, best practices in hiring, and a host of other topics designed to keep the Bard relevant in the modern world.



THUNDER At The Kentucky Center Returns Photo
THUNDER At The Kentucky Center Returns
Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns! Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Student Blog: Road Trip! Photo
Student Blog: Road Trip!
As spring break approaches for the University of Evansville, one annual event that brings forth a host of both UE and UET perspective students is Road Trip. Road Trip is a weekend where current seniors in high school that are either looking into UE or are committed to UE may come visit, take mock classes, live in a dorm with a current student host, and get a feel for what campus life is like!
Northern Kentucky Universitys School of the Arts Presents THE PRINCESS PLAYS Photo
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Presents THE PRINCESS PLAYS
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with The Princess Plays, featuring the musicals Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty: Rise and Shine, running from March 24 – April 2, 2023 at NKU's Corbett Theatre.
Dave Halstons THE SINATRA EXPERIENCE is Coming to The Brown Theatre in March Photo
Dave Halston's THE SINATRA EXPERIENCE is Coming to The Brown Theatre in March
 Coming March 18 - From Las Vegas to the prestigious Brown Theatre in Louisville — The Sinatra Experience — a brilliant tribute starring Dave Halston. Fans will experience an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and a zesty lineup of Frank Sinatra's most popular songs.

More Hot Stories For You


THUNDER At The Kentucky Center ReturnsTHUNDER At The Kentucky Center Returns
March 9, 2023

Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns! Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Presents THE PRINCESS PLAYSNorthern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Presents THE PRINCESS PLAYS
February 28, 2023

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with The Princess Plays, featuring the musicals Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty: Rise and Shine, running from March 24 – April 2, 2023 at NKU's Corbett Theatre.
Louisville Orchestra Presents Free Outdoor Performances from Creator Lisa Bielawa
February 22, 2023

The Louisville Orchestra (LO) presents LO Creators Corps composer Lisa Bielawa’s Louisville Broadcast, a new 45-minute musical piece for an unlimited number of participants that celebrates two historic sites and the vitality of Louisville’s many musical communities.
Dave Halston's THE SINATRA EXPERIENCE is Coming to The Brown Theatre in MarchDave Halston's THE SINATRA EXPERIENCE is Coming to The Brown Theatre in March
February 20, 2023

 Coming March 18 - From Las Vegas to the prestigious Brown Theatre in Louisville — The Sinatra Experience — a brilliant tribute starring Dave Halston. Fans will experience an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and a zesty lineup of Frank Sinatra's most popular songs.
Kentucky Shakespeare Announces 63rd Season of Free KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL in Central ParkKentucky Shakespeare Announces 63rd Season of Free KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL in Central Park
February 12, 2023

Kentucky Shakespeare, the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth, has announced the 63rd annual free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival May 24-August 6, 2023, at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Old Louisville's Central Park. 
share