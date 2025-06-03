Kentucky Performing Arts and Rheonna Nicole to Present 10th Anniversary LIPSTICK WARS POETRY SLAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts, in partnership with poet and producer Rheonna Nicole, will present the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

The milestone event will take place at The Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater, located at 501 West Main Street in downtown Louisville. Admission is free, and no ticket is required.

Lipstick Wars, an all-female poetry slam founded to amplify women’s voices, has become one of Louisville’s most dynamic spoken word events. Now celebrating its tenth year, the slam continues to uplift and empower women poets from across the nation through performance, competition, and community. The 2025 edition promises an electric atmosphere filled with bold verse, music, food, and celebration.

This year’s celebration will feature a special guest performance by acclaimed international spoken word artist Tripp Fontane, known for his powerful stage presence and lyrical insight. His performance will add a unique dimension to an evening already brimming with talent and purpose.

In addition to the performances, attendees can enjoy refreshments, music, and a welcoming space that honors the creative energy of women and the spoken word. The event underscores Kentucky Performing Arts’ commitment to community engagement and cultural celebration through accessible and meaningful arts programming.

For more information, visit kentuckyperformingarts.org

