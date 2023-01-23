Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts and KMEA Present THE GHEENS GREAT EXPECTATIONS CONCERT Next Month

The concert is on Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center â€“ Whitney Hall.

Jan. 23, 2023 Â 

The Gheens Great Expectations Concert featuring performances by the Louisville Youth Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra and pianist Avery Gagliano is set for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall.

The concert will feature a side-by-side performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra and 21-year-old award-winning pianist Avery Gagliano. The concert will be conducted by Louisville Youth Orchestra Music Director Doug Elmore and guest conductor Jason Seber.

The Gheens Great Expectations Concert provides a unique opportunity for young people throughout Kentucky to witness the nation's top rising classical performers. The concert signals the beginning of the annual Kentucky Music Educators Association conference, which brings together the top student performers from across the commonwealth for four days of musical enrichment and performance. Along with helping to make the arts accessible to all, the concert provides an opportunity for Louisville Youth Orchestra musicians to study and perform with members of the Louisville Orchestra.

The free concert is made possible with support from the Gheens Foundation, Kentucky Music Educators Association and 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville.




