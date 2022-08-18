Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents KELLY RIPA: LIVE WIRE

An entrepreneur, host, actress, producer and now author, Kelly Ripa is one of the most powerful voices in media.

Aug. 18, 2022 Â 

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents KELLY RIPA: LIVE WIRE

Kentucky Performing Arts presents Kelly Ripa: Live Wire featuring special guest Justin Sylvester, Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall

An entrepreneur, host, actress, producer and now author, Kelly Ripa is one of the most powerful voices in media. Join the Daytime Emmy Award-winning host and Justin Sylvester for the release of Ripa's new book, "Live Wire."

Ripa got her start on "All My Children" on ABC and since then has had a wide-ranging career both on and off camera.

In "Live Wire," fans will be able to read all about her love story with "All My Children" co-star Mark Consuelos, the sexism she faced in the entertainment industry, her New Jersey pride and more than a few embarrassing incidents that prove being on screen five days a week doesn't protect someone from self-induced humiliation.

Tickets are available at kentuckyperformingarts.org and include a signed copy of "Live Wire."





