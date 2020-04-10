Kentucky Performing Arts Announces #KPAatHome Week Two Performances

After a successful launch of #KPAatHome last week, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) announces its second week of free, virtual performances. In its first week, the concert events have received great engagement and viewership from all over the country. KPA is thrilled to continue the live performances for patrons to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes, while also providing paying gigs for local artists whose livelihood is being impacted by social distancing protocols.

Daily concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page. Viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time. The performance schedule will run through May 3, 2020.

Show Schedule

Sunday, April 12, 8:00pm: John Austin Clark

Monday, April 13, 8:00pm: Rhythm Science Sound

Tuesday, April 14, 8:00pm: Rannygazoo Take 2!

Wednesday, April 15, 8:00pm: Julia Purcell

Thursday, April 16, 3:00pm: Greg Acker

Thursday, April 16, 8:00pm: Zaniah

Friday, April 17, 8:00pm: Carly Johnson

Saturday, April 18, 8:00pm: Scott Carney (Wax Fang)

*Note: Artist lineup is subject to change

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





