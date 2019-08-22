Kentucky Center Launches 36th Season with Lewis Black, Wu-Tang Clan, and More

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts is offering a wide variety of entertainment as it opens its 36th arts season - including a bevy of shows at the historic Brown Theatre and the newly opened standing room venue, Old Forester's Paristown Hall. Fall performances will feature rap group Wu-Tang Clan, the return of singer Lyle Lovett, comedian Lewis Black, Complexions Contemporary Ballet and many others. View the current season lineup at www.kentuckycenter.org.

Frequent attendees are encouraged to become Kentucky Center Members. Members save on every ticket purchased through the member hotlines and enjoy benefits like priority seating and waived handling fees. For more information about Kentucky Center Membership and to view a complete list of member benefits, please visit www.kentuckycenter.org/content/downloads/MembershipBenefits.pdf.

Highlights of The Kentucky Center Presents 2019-20 Performance Lineup

The Kentucky Center and Production Simple present

Gavin DeGraw with Hannah Ellis

Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Standard tickets are $39.50; $44.50 Day of Show; $70 Premium. Tickets on sale now.

Gavin DeGraw is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. His 2003 debut album, "Chariot," sold more than one million copies, earned platinum certification and yielded three hit singles. He tours continuously around the world, including sold out dates with the legendary Billy Joel. DeGraw released his fifth studio album, "Something Worth Saving," in September 2016.

91.9 WFPK presents

The Mavericks with Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets

Saturday, September 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Brown Theatre on Broadway

Tickets start at $35. Tickets on sale now.

The Mavericks are true American originals, heirs to the great songwriting traditions of Cuba, Miami, Nashville, San Antonio and Memphis. Celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band, they're back to remind the world why they're so good - and they'll be joined by Nashville-based rock band Los Straitjackets, as well as singer-songwriter and musician Nick Lowe.

The Kentucky Center and Live Nation present

Lewis Black - Alive in Concert!

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Brown Theatre on Broadway

Tickets are $45. Tickets on sale now.

Grammy Award-winning stand-up comedian Lewis Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. As a passionate performer who is a more pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon, Black offers a live performance that provides a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment. His performances incite raucous laughter, while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.

91.9 WFPK presents

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Brown Theatre on Broadway

Tickets start at $45.50. Tickets on sale now.

This season features the return of Lyle Lovett, an iconic American singer-songwriter and winner of four Grammy Awards, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Album. Lovett's music has broadened the definition of American music by fusing elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, mixed with storytelling, in a convention-defying manner.

The Kentucky Center presents

Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show

Friday, October 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Brown Theatre on Broadway

Tickets start at $34.50. Tickets on sale now.

With a career spanning over 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the Grammy Award-winning band Switchfoot is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. They will perform two sets, back-to-back: a stripped-down acoustic concert with the untold stories and inspirations behind some of your favorite songs and then a full-blown rock concert to end the night.

The Kentucky Center and NS2 present

Cody Ko and Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live

Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Brown Theatre on Broadway

Tickets start at $30. Tickets on sale now.

Cody Ko and Noel Miller are software engineers turned social media influencers and comedians through their popular YouTube channel and podcast, Tiny Meat Gang. In January 2019, they set out on their comedy tour, entertaining tens of thousands of people around the United States. The two believe the success of their comedy lies in their "ability to overcome their small-ish physical stature with their 6-foot 7-inch personalities."

The Kentucky Center and Production Simple present

Wu-Tang Clan: 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Tour

Friday, October 18, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Standard tickets are $115; $125 Day of Show; $300 Premium. Tickets on sale now.

Twenty-five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop music forever. With lyrics that combine the reality of 1990's New York and the world of martial arts, the Wu-Tang Clan has created a unique mythology that captures the hearts of fans worldwide. This performance celebrates the 25th anniversary of their first album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" with the innovative beats, clever lyrics and diverse personalities that comprise its nine-member group.

The Kentucky Center presents

JB Smoove

Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8 p.m.

The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater

Tickets are $38.50. Tickets on sale now.

JB Smoove is a multi-talented writer, comedian and actor, who can currently be seen in the beloved role of "Leon" in the iconic HBO comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." His new book, "The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool," based on the popular character, was nominated for a 2018 Audie Award for the audio version. In addition to a wealth of notable TV performances, including BET's "The Real Husbands of Hollywood," ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat," CBS' "The Millers" and "Everybody Hates Chris," Smoove tours as a stand-up comic internationally, bringing the ruckus to sold-out audiences all over the world.

91.9 WFPK presents

Ryan Bingham with special guest Jamestown Revival

Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Standard tickets are $30; $35 Day of Show; $60 Premium. Tickets on sale now.

Texas-based Ryan Bingham is a Grammy Award-winning musician who defies easy classification, but often zeroes in on the American experience. Accolades include the American Music Association's 2010 Artist of the Year, as well as an Oscar for his song "The Weary Kind" from the 2009 film "Crazy Heart." His music, including his latest album "American Love Song," reflects his life experiences, including the Cajun culture he experienced in western Louisiana and border songs of Mexican immigrants.

Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Brown Theatre on Broadway

Tickets start at $25. Tickets on sale Friday, August 23.

Complexions was founded in 1994 by Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson with a singular approach to reinventing dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. Today, Complexions represents one of the most recognized and respected performing arts brands in the world. Having presented an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement on 5-continents, over 20-countries, to over 20-million television viewers and to well over 300,000 people in live audiences, Complexions is poised to continue its mission to bring unity to the world one dance at a time.

The Glenview Trust Enriching Life Series

Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour

Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 7 p.m.

The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall

Tickets start at $24.50. Tickets on sale now.

A Cappella group Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal-the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense and with a sense of humor.

For more information and to view the full season, visit www.kentuckycenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You