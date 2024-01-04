Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center

The event returns on January 14.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January Photo 3 QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January

Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center

Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision will returns to the Kentucky Center on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

*There will be preshow and post-show activities in the Main Lobby

  • 4:00-4:45PM – Redline Performing Arts
  • After the Event – River City Drum Corp

The event will take place at The Kentucky Center-Whitney Hall/501 W. Main Street

COST: Free and open to the public.  No ticket required.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach and River City Drum Corp are proud to present Keepers of the Dream, A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision, returning to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts' Whitney Hall Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:00PM. ArtsReach collaborates with emerging performing artists and organizations creating spaces, opportunities, and platforms to share their vision and voice. ArtsReach nurtures and develops diverse artists and audiences, engages youth, and fosters community through the arts and through professional development.

The 2024 Keepers of the Dream program will highlight Black Joy. The civil rights movement was a trying time but, through the crevices of trauma, Black Americans still managed to find hope and joy.

We will celebrate Dr. King's Dream with performances from our Community Stages recipients; River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance Theatre, and Redline Performing Arts.  The ArtsReach Community Stages program supports diverse artists and organizations by underwriting costs for the presentation of their work. There will be additional performances from LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance, The Real Young Prodigys, The Louisville Living Room, Joshua Percell and Courageous, UofL African American Theatre Program, and much more.

The event will also include the presentation of the Freedom Award by Mayor Craig Greenberg, sponsored by Republic Bank, and the presentation of the Living the Vision Awards by Kentucky Performing Arts.

ArtsReach is supported by The Norton Foundation and Louisville Metro Government with additional funding provided by private donors.

*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

RUNNING TIME:  2 hours

ACCESS SERVICES:

Accessible Seating and Assistive Listening Service

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of to connect and inspire through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

  • The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
  • The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
  • Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.



RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January Photo
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January

Redline Performing Arts presents Questions To The Cross: A Resurrection Story in January at the Kentucky Center.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPA Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, Pandora Productions & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. Kings Vision Returns to The Kentucky Photo
Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

Join Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach and River City Drum Corp for Keepers of the Dream, a community celebration of Dr. King's vision, at The Kentucky Center on January 14, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in JanuaryQUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January
Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky CenterKeepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center
THE SNOWY DAY At Old Forester's Paristown Hall Adds Shows Due To Popular DemandTHE SNOWY DAY At Old Forester's Paristown Hall Adds Shows Due To Popular Demand

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Louisville The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Carson Center (4/23-4/23)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Louisville Chicago (Non-Equity)
Carson Center (5/06-5/06)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Louisville Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You