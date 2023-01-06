KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision to Return to The Kentucky Center

Keepers of the Dream: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision will return to The Kentucky Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

The long running Keepers of the Dream: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision will include performances by the River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance, The Real Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Lance Newman, Brandon Harrison, Miya Ford, Robin Garner, Tytianna Ringstaff, Erica Goodman, Jocelyn Owens, Derion Johnson, Koree Jackson and more.

The program will highlight a theatrical historic journey of Dr. King's Dream leaning on the youth/future to uphold the vision. This event is for all ages.

Mayor Craig Greenberg will present The Freedom Award, sponsored by Republic Bank, to Ulysses L. Bridgeman Jr., owner and chief executive officer of Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC, and Dawne Gee, WAVE 3 News Anchor. First presented in 1988, The Freedom Award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, racial equality and civic activism.

ArtsReach is made possible with support from Louisville Metro Government, The Norton Foundation, and the Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation with additional support provided by private donors.

There will be a preshow performance 4:00pm-4:45pm by Erica Denise in The Kentucky Center Lobby

Post show performance from River City Drum Corp's Drumline

*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours

ACCESS SERVICES:

Accessible Seating and Assistive Listening Service

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

The mission of Kentucky Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations comprise the family of venues under The Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204

To learn more, visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org and KentuckyGSA.org.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center-Whitney Hall/501 W. Main Street

COST: Free and open to the public. No ticket required.