Jim Gaffigan Brings A BOURBON SET To Louisville's Whiskey Row For Four Shows Only

Comedy superstar Jim Gaffigan will perform four shows over three nights at The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater in downtown Louisville, bringing his all-new stand-up special A Bourbon Set to historic Whiskey Row from October 7–9, 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 18 at 10am local time. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 18 at 10am with the code CORN.

Click here for tickets

Gaffigan, a two-time New York Times best-selling author and eight-time Grammy nominee, is one of the most recognizable names in comedy. Known for his observational humor and signature delivery, he recently premiered his 11th comedy special The Skinny on Hulu’s Hularious vertical, earning nearly 100 million views online. He is currently touring with Everything is Wonderful, following a major arena tour with Jerry Seinfeld and sold-out shows at The Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

In 2023, Gaffigan released Dark Pale on Amazon Prime Video to critical acclaim—The New York Times called it “his best yet.” He also earned a Grammy nomination for his 2021 Netflix special Comedy Monster, and made history as the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

On screen, Gaffigan stars in Netflix’s Unfrosted, and has leading roles in Linoleum, Peter Pan & Wendy, HBO Max’s Full Circle, and indie favorites like Tesla, Being Frank, and American Dreamer. He’s also known for The Jim Gaffigan Show, CBS Sunday Morning commentaries (three Emmys), and memorable performances in Super Troopers, Three Kings, and Luca.

Jim Gaffigan lives in Manhattan with his wife Jeannie and their five children. For more tour dates and information, visit www.jimgaffigan.com.