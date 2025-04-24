JEREMY CAMP: THESE DAYS TOUR Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Outback Presents and Kentucky Performing Arts will present JEREMY CAMP: THESE DAYS TOUR with special guest Jonathan Traylor on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

Jeremy Camp has released 12 albums, five of which are RIAA-certified Gold. His music has earned him numerous awards and nominations across the Christian and secular music industries. In 2020, Jeremy had an international theatrical movie release called “I Still Believe” which hit #1 in the box office opening weekend.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

