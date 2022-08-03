Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HYMNS FOR THE HOLLAR Concert For Appalshop To Raise Money For Flood Recovery Efforts

The concert will feature performances by Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning & Lacey Guthrie, Randy Wilson, and more.

Register for Louisville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 3, 2022  

HYMNS FOR THE HOLLAR Concert For Appalshop To Raise Money For Flood Recovery Efforts

HYMNS FOR THE HOLLER: A CONCERT FOR APPALSHOP will raise money for flood recovery efforts on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center Bomhard Theater. Tickets are $25* on sale at KentuckyPerformingArts.org. 100% of proceeds go toward Appalshop's flood recovery efforts.

The concert will feature performances by Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning & Lacey Guthrie, Randy Wilson, Heather Summers and Affrilachian Poets Asha French, Frank X. Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele.

*Artist lineup is subject to change.

Hymns For The Holler: A Concert for Appalshop is presented by the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange, OK Recordings, Kentucky Performing Arts, 91.9 WFPK and Appalshop. Support for the event is provided by donors to the Kentucky Performing Arts Innovation Fund.

For half a century, Appalshop has made vital work to celebrate the distinct and beautiful culture, people, and places of Eastern Kentucky and Central Appalachia. A nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia, Appalshop produces original films, video, theater, music and spoken-word recordings, radio, photography, multimedia, and books. Their education and training programs support communities' efforts to solve their own problems in a just and equitable way. Each year, Appalshop productions and services reach several million people nationally and internationally. They are a singular institution in Kentucky, and the nation.

Learn more about Appalshop here.

Read the latest updates about Appalachian flood support resources here.




Related Stories View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You