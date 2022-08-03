HYMNS FOR THE HOLLAR Concert For Appalshop To Raise Money For Flood Recovery Efforts

HYMNS FOR THE HOLLER: A CONCERT FOR APPALSHOP will raise money for flood recovery efforts on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center Bomhard Theater. Tickets are $25* on sale at KentuckyPerformingArts.org. 100% of proceeds go toward Appalshop's flood recovery efforts.

The concert will feature performances by Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning & Lacey Guthrie, Randy Wilson, Heather Summers and Affrilachian Poets Asha French, Frank X. Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele.

*Artist lineup is subject to change.

Hymns For The Holler: A Concert for Appalshop is presented by the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange, OK Recordings, Kentucky Performing Arts, 91.9 WFPK and Appalshop. Support for the event is provided by donors to the Kentucky Performing Arts Innovation Fund.

For half a century, Appalshop has made vital work to celebrate the distinct and beautiful culture, people, and places of Eastern Kentucky and Central Appalachia. A nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia, Appalshop produces original films, video, theater, music and spoken-word recordings, radio, photography, multimedia, and books. Their education and training programs support communities' efforts to solve their own problems in a just and equitable way. Each year, Appalshop productions and services reach several million people nationally and internationally. They are a singular institution in Kentucky, and the nation.

