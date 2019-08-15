Fifth Third Bank Presents DRACULA

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming announce Fifth Third Bank's Dracula, on stage in the Bingham Theatre, from September 6-October 31, 2019. With fangs bared and eyes aglow, Louisville's favorite vampire is back!

Based on Bram Stoker's gothic tale of the immortal Transylvanian count and his unexpectedly feisty human prey, this fast-paced, fright-filled adaptation is a Halloween treat that drips with suspense-and even more blood.

This year marks the 25th year of Fifth Third Bank's title sponsorship of the beloved, exhilarating vampire adventure. Mike Ash, Regional President of Fifth Third Bank, shares, "We've had the pleasure of bringing fun and fear to Actor's patrons through the spirit of Dracula for a quarter of a century. Our partnership continues to bring live theatre to the community we serve."

This season promises to be Louisville's most thrilling fright-fest yet, featuring both new and familiar faces. Santino Craven will once again don the Count's infamous cloak, opposite Rebecca Hirota who joins the company as Van Helsing.

Local favorite Neill Robertson will return as the notorious Renfield, a role for which he won the 2019 Arts-Louisville/Broadway World "Best Actor in a Play" award. Louisvillians might also recognize Brandon Meeks and Megan Massie, who join the cast as Dr. Seward and Lucy respectively. Xavier Bleuel will appear as the dashing Jonathan Harker.

Local young actors Brylee Deuser, Ella Jenkins, Brendan Miller and Vaughn Michael

Ramirez will appear as members of the Undead Ensemble. Members of the 2019-2020

Professional Training Company round out the ensemble: Christopher Garofalo, Jen

Jarnagin, Noah Keyishian, Germainne LeBron, Alex Lin, Mollie Murk, Kat Peña

and Ashtonn Thompson.

The creative team features scenic design by Paul Owen, lighting design by Tony Penna,

costume design by Lorraine Venberg, sound design by Matthew Neilson and media design by Philip Allgeier.

To mark the beginning of Louisville's spookiest season, Actors Theatre will host its annual Dracula Blood Drive in partnership with Fifth Third Bank, the American Red Cross and Fourth Street Live! Entertainment on September 4, from 10 a.m. - 3p.m., at Fifth Third Bank's location in Fourth Street Live!

Performances will run from September 6-October 31. Actors Theatre is committed to providing an accessible theatregoing experience and offers an open-captioned performance (September 14), an audio-described performance (September 15) and a relaxed performance (September 21).

Large print and braille programs are always available at Coat Check. Supplemental materials are also available for audience members to familiarize themselves with the characters and events of the play, including moments that might be intense or surprising. Sensory packets with fidgets and noise-cancelling headphones will also be available. For more information on our facilities and all services offered, visit ActorsTheatre.org/Accessibility.

Tickets are now on sale to the public and are priced from $35. Tickets can be purchased by calling The Actors Theatre Box Office at 502.584.1205 or online at ActorsTheatre.org.

Special ticket rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 502.585.1210.

Dracula is made possible in part by support from Fifth Third Bank. Additionally, Actors

Theatre's educational outreach for Dracula is made possible by Yum! Brands Foundation and their sponsorship of Actors Theatre's Student Matinee Series.





