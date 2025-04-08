FIRST DATE Comes to Coal Creek Theater Of Louisville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present First Date, the Broadway Musical Comedy May 2 through the 17 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 4 and 11 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $33 and $35 (Opening Night May 2nd is “Pay what you will night” with a $10 minimum) and available at www.cctlouisville.org. For more information visit this website or call 303-665-0955.

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron's inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

The cast includes Katie McManus (Casey), Mike Martinkus (Aaron), Michael O'Shea (waiter), Emily Elliott (Lauren), Michele Crow (Alison), Ray Sievering (Reggie), John Vargas (Aaron's future son), John Boggs (Gabe), and Melissa Fike (Grandma Ida/Aaron's Mom).

