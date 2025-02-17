Emporium And Kentucky Performing Arts Present MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE

MANIA has played on all seven continents, including 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. MANIA delivers an authentic tribute to the legendary Swedish band.

By: Feb. 17, 2025
Emporium and Kentucky Performing Arts will present MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, Mania: The ABBA Tribute recreates the magic of ABBA's music in all its glory.





