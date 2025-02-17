Emporium And Kentucky Performing Arts Present MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emporium and Kentucky Performing Arts will present MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

MANIA has played on all seven continents, including 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. MANIA delivers an authentic tribute to the legendary Swedish band.

With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, Mania: The ABBA Tribute recreates the magic of ABBA's music in all its glory.

Comments