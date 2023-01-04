Comedian, YouTuber And Rapper Noel Miller To Appear Live At The Brown Theatre

NS2 and Kentucky Performing Arts present Noel Miller Live at Brown Theatre, Saturday, April 1, 2022 at 8 p.m.. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Known for his biting one-liners and topical social commentary, comedian Noel Miller is a force to be reckoned with in the comedy world. In addition to headlining solo comedy gigs across the country, Miller has found success as a songwriter, rapper, podcast host, filmmaker and YouTuber.

Miller is a member of the comedy rap duo Tiny Meat Gang alongside fellow comedian Cody Ko. In addition to co-hosting the Tiny Meat Gang Podcast with Ko, Miller works as the creative mind behind the duo's hit music videos.

Miller has recently leaned into video game livestreaming, building a significant following by playing driving simulators against professional Formula One drivers or playing games like Call of Duty: Warzone.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

At this time, there are no COVID-19 protocols in effect at this event.