Chelcie Lynn's TRAILER TRASH TAMMY To Park At The Kentucky Center On October 4

Kentucky Performing Arts And SavelIve present CHELCIE LYNN: 2 FINGERS AND A 12-PACK AT THE KENTUCKY CENTER, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at The Kentucky Center – Bomhard Theatre (501 West Main Street)

Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress and internet personality extraordinaire. She started building a fan base in 2014 when her sketches featuring her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy went viral. Her videos have since gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet and have launched her career on screen and in comedy touring.

She was named one of Variety's top 10 comics to watch in 2021. Her inaugural stand-up comedy tour, “The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time,” sold out in 2021. Chelcie continued her cross-country tour in 2022 and 2023 selling out shows. She has also hosted festivals like the Tailgates & Tallboys Festival and appeared at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

She can be seen in the Duplass Brothers' feature film Tangerine as Madame Jillian, and starred in the digital series Coach Von Pidgeon for Funny or Die and Facebook Watch. Chelcie will also appear in the upcoming feature film “Sweet Dreams” starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.