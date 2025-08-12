COME FROM AWAY Hits The Derby Dinner Playhouse Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the uplifting Broadway musical Come From Away, August 13 through September 28, 2025.

Come From Away chronicles the real-life experiences of the people of Gander, Newfoundland, and the almost 7,000 airline passengers who were forced to land there when US air space was closed on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

Twelve actors tell the story of both the Islanders and the Plane People, revealing the fear and uncertainty that came with the terrorist attacks - as well as the profound generosity and compassion of strangers.

Derby Dinner's production of Come From Away was directed by Tina Jo Wallace, with musical direction by Scott Bradley.

The cast will include Jennifer Pennington, Cami Glauser Baker, Elizabeth Loos, Gregory Maupin, Tai Rosenblatt, Isabel Kruse, Christina Booker, Jeffrey Hines-Mohrman, Neill Robertson, Tony Reimonenq III, David Hussey, and Katie Blackerby.

For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com