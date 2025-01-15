News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Brown-Foreman Midnite Ramble Series Presents DRUMLINE LIVE

DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
Brown-Foreman Midnite Ramble Series Presents DRUMLINE LIVE
Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series will present DRUMLine Live on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m at Brown Theatre.

This stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience.

DRUMLine Live incorporates original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40s hits.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.




