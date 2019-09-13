Broadway Beyond Louisville Preview: CINCINNATI POPS FEATURING RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY at Music Hall 9/13 - 9/15

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and Conductor John Morris Russell welcome Renée Elise Goldsberry, winner of the Best Featured Actress Tony Award for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in the smash hit musical, Hamilton. Making her Cincinnati Pops

debut, Goldsberry will perform three concerts with the Pops on September 13, 14, and 15, opening the Pops' 2019-20 season at Music Hall.



The program includes selections from Broadway, as well as pop and soul favorites. Goldsberry will perform selections from Broadway hits including Hamilton, Rent and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield, Bob Dylan and others.

Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since winning the Tony Award, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Oprah Winfrey. She is currently starring in the Netflix series Altered Carbon. Prior to Hamilton, Goldsberry's appearances on stage included her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People, as well as the original stage version of The Color Purple. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last "Mimi" in Rent. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for The Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated.



Her television appearances include her recurring roles on The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU and The Following. She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on One Life to Live. On film she appeared in Sisters with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and in Every Secret Thing with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.

Goldsberry will be performing at 8pm on September 13th & 14 as well as 2pm on September 15th. All performances will take place at The Music Hall, and tickets can be found at: https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/hamiltons-renee-elise-goldsberry





