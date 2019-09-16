BWW Previews: CYRILLE AIMEE: A SONDHEIM ADVENTURE at The Cabaret In Indianapolis

The Cabaret is continuing its 10th year of music and merriment with a diverse selection of highly acclaimed artists. The 2019 Fall-Winter Season kicks off this weekend with Cyrille Aimée, presented in partnership with Indy Jazz Fest.

"Cyrille's show is a perfect fit for our Indy Jazz Fest partnership," says Shannon Forsell, Artistic Director and CEO of The Cabaret. "Jazz meets Broadway as this acclaimed vocalist takes a deep dive into the works of the legendary Broadway songwriter Stephen Sondheim."

Sondheim hand-picked Cyrille to star alongside the legendary Bernadette Peters in the Encores! tribute to Sondheim at New York's City Center, backed by Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. One thing led to another, and the stage was set for her newest project and tenth acclaimed album, Move On: A Sondheim Adventure. What began as a celebration of the famed songwriter transformed into a cathartic autobiography, as one song after another captured Cyrille's deepest personal feelings.

A native of France, Cyrille's culturally rich background (Dominican and French Gypsy) and conservatory training form the rhythmic and expressive foundation of her art. The acclaimed vocalist ventured from singing on street corners in Europe to dazzling audiences at the world's most prestigious jazz festivals. She was dubbed a "rising star in the galaxy of jazz singers" by the New York Times, rated the Best Jazz Female Vocalist by the New York Jazz Magazine, and her many honors include winning the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition.

Tickets for Cyrille Aimée are currently discounted in honor of Indy Jazz Fest.

Following Cyrille, the season will continue with The Cabaret's signature Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series. Tony-nominated song-and-dance man Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Chicago, White Christmas, A Chorus Line) will be the first Broadway star of the season, and later in the year The Cabaret will host Tony- winning powerhouse diva Lillias White (The Life, Fela, Chicago, Dreamgirls,) and Indianapolis native Jordan Donica (first national tour of Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady revival). While in town, Donica will take part in The Cabaret's educational programming and share his talents with local students by facilitating a master class at Warren Central High School.

Additionally, Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley (The Lion King, Aida, The Color Purple) will perform an evening of Broadway songs and personal arrangements at The Cabaret's Annual Fundraiser Gala. Taking place on November 16, proceeds from this sold-out show will support the artistic and educational programs of The Cabaret.

The Cabaret is also launching its brand new Christel DeHaan International Series this season with "Berlin's most celebrated voice," Katherine Mehrling. Mehrling will bring the European grand chanson tradition to The Cabaret on October 3, mixing the sly eroticism of Marlene Deitrich with music ranging from Edith Piaf and Kurt Weill to Madonna.

For the holidays, The Cabaret will present an assortment of shows to suit every taste. First, The Broadway Boys will perform holiday songs reinvented with a contemporary flair and sung by the hottest male voices currently working on the New York stage. Next, for those who like their holidays a little more naughty than nice, The

Skivvies will be back with their signature "undie-rock" sound for a night of seasonal tunes and comedic genre- hopping mash-ups. The Skivvies will be joined by Broadway star Matt Doyle (Spring Awakening, Bye Bye Birdie, The Book of Mormon) for a show packed with big voices, crazy harmonies...and no pants.

The Fall-Winter Season at The Cabaret will close on December 16 with two sold-out cabaret performances by the touring cast of Hamilton. Their show will include a variety of Broadway, jazz, pop, and R&B numbers and proceeds will benefit The Damien Center and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

As always, a full menu of food and libations created by The Jazz Kitchen are available at each performance. Doors open two hours before show time (except for 9:30PM performances) and guests who arrive early can peruse the latest works by Central Indiana's leading visual artists at Gallery 924.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at THECABARET.ORG or by calling 317-275-1169.

For more information, including performance videos of all the performers, visit THECABARET.ORG or call 317- 275-1169.

The Cabaret is a nonprofit organization with a mission to elevate and promote the cabaret art form by presenting the finest in professional cabaret performances and developing the next generation of cabaret artists.





