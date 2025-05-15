BONEY JAMES: SLOW BURN TOUR Comes to Brown Theatre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Performing Arts will present Boney James: Slow Burn Tour on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre. Saxophonist Boney James' newest album, Slow Burn, is meant to inspire a feeling that grows with a slow but deliberate intensity.

James' career spans three decades and has earned him four GRAMMY nominations, three NAACP Image Award nominations, a Soul Train Award for Best Jazz Album, and four RIAA Gold Record certifications.

In 2009, Billboard named James one of the top three contemporary jazz artists of the decade, and in 2024, Boney became the first ever artist to score 20 number one singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart.

