BOEING BOEING Comes to Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the comedy BOEING, BOEING, opening January 8 and running through February 16, 2020. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281.

Bernard Lawrence, an American journalist living in Paris, has devised a sophisticated timetable to organize his three ongoing love affairs with his three flight attendant girlfriends. Each of them spends time with Bernard whenever they stop over in Paris. The timetable is foolproof until one of his girlfriends has a flight change and Bernard's life is turned upside down as all three of the flight attendants end up in his apartment at the same time. The 2008 Tony Award-winner for "Best Revival of a Play", this Broadway hit comedy is filled with chaos, matchmaking, and mayhem!

BOEING, BOEING is under the direction of Lee Buckholz, was written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans. The cast will include Tyler Bliss, Blake Graham, Tina Jo Wallace, Joey Banigan, Cami Glauser, and Sara King.





