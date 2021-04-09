Auditions Announced for SORDID LIVES by On the Edge Theatre Company in Ashland

On the Edge Theater Company will be hosting auditions via Zoom on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 for their upcoming black comedy, Sordid Lives.

Never acted before? No worries! On the Edge Theater Company is looking for both new performers and veteran performers for a multitude of roles.

Sordid Lives is a black comedy about white trash! Written by Del Shores, the author of Daddy's Dyin' (Who's Got the Will?), Blues for Willadean, and more, Sordid Lives is a hilarious comedy that was nominated for over thirty awards during its long run in Los Angeles.

The story begins when Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover's wooden legs in a motel room, which causes chaos to erupt in Winters, Texas.

Sordid Lives was originally produced and directed by Del Shores in association with Jeff Murray and Nicolette Chaffey for Theatre/Theater in Hollywood, California on May 11, 1996.

Show: Sordid Lives

Theater: On the Edge Theater Company

Location: Ashland, KY

Audition Location: Auditions will be held via ZOOM.

Audition Dates: Saturday, April 10th, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

How To Sign Up For An Audition Slot: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094aaaad29a5f94-auditions6

More Information: You can contact On The Edge Theater Company via their Facebook Page here.

You can view a variety of documents related to the auditions via the theater's dropbox by clicking here.