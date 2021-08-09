AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS to be Presented at Live at the Brown Theatre This December

Louisville Public Media will present An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor, for one night only at the Brown Theatre on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00PM, following the release of his newest books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. His new book, The Best of Me (Little Brown/ Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays.

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

All seats at the Brown Theatre reserved. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10AM at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.