A DAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE A New Musical Comedy Staged Readings Announced At Highview Arts Center

Vin Morreale, Jr. and Eric B. Sirota are has announced that there will be two staged readings (with music) of their new full-length musical comedy, "A Day at the White House", at Louisville's new Highview Arts Center, on Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, at 7:30 PM. A dmission is $10. The Highview Arts Center is located at 7406 Fegenbush Ln, Louisville, KY 40228. (www.highviewartscenter.com)

Tickets can be purchased here: https://highview-arts-center.ticketleap.com/a-day-at-the-white-house/

"A Day at the White House" was written by Vin Morreale, Jr. (book & lyrics) and Eric B. Sirota (music).

Imagine the mayhem when the classic comedians of the early 20th Century together on one stage, each with their unique brands of comedy stylings. Thrown against the backdrop of the ultimate slapstick zaniness - the American political establishment. After a close national vote is deadlocked in Florida, Crenshaw Sparx is appointed President of the United States, surrounded by all the clowns, comedians and con artists that not-so-subtly reflect today's political environment.

Characters include Crenshaw, Cheato & Hobo Sparx; Bo, Barry & Curby; Cabot & Oddfellow; Mae Waist and W. Z. Fielding.

Vin Morreale, Jr. and Eric B. Sirota began to work together in 2012, when they were paired to work on a short musical in the West Village Musical Theatre Festival in New York. This was Sirota's first work professionally produced. Morreale was already an established and highly produced playwright, but had yet to write a musical. Sirota wrote the music and a 12-minute version of A Day at the White House was produced at that festival. Over the next few years, Sirota became established in the musical theatre world, writing music, book and lyrics, with productions of his full-length musicals including Frankenstein, which ran for 3 years Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre until the pandemic. In 2018, Morreale and Sirota returned to A Day at the Whitehouse, where Mr. Morreale updated his full-length script, and Sirota wrote the music for the 16 songs. Working remotely during the pandemic, with Sirota in New Jersey and Morreale in Louisville KY, the score was prepared, and the entire work was recorded as an audio podcast in Louisville, just in time to be released prior to the 2020 presidential election. These staged readings will be the first live performances of the musical.

Vin Morreale, Jr. (book & lyrics) is a published author, award-winning screenwriter and internationally-produced playwright. He was named to the INTERNATIONAL SCREENWRITERS ASSOCIATION'S TOP 25 WRITERS in 2017 and 2018, as well as THE BLACKLIST'S TOP TV WRITERS STAFFING BOOK over thousands of writers considered. He was recently inducted into the KENTUCKY FILM AND TELEVISION HALL OF FAME. He was awarded the prestigious Al Smith Writing Fellowship, and and his scripts, stage plays and radio comedy have received hundreds of productions around the world, and have been translated into Italian, Russian and Spanish.

Vin was a founding member of the San Francisco Playwrights' Center and the Senseless Bickering Comedy Theatre. He has more than a dozen plays in print, as well as three highly acclaimed acting resource books drawn from his nationally known acting workshops; 300 MONOLOGUES, TWO CHARACTER CHAOS and 150 ACTING SCENES, available through AcademyArtsPress.com.

Eric B. Sirota (music) is a composer, playwright and physicist. He studied music composition at Brown University and received his PhD in Physics at Harvard. His musical, "Frankenstein", based on Mary Shelley's novel, played Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre for 3 years until the pandemic. It was recently revised for film, and will be released as a movie musical later this year. (https:/TheFrankensteinMusical.com). "Your Name on My Lips", a musical about following one's passion with obsession and commitment, was produced by Theater for the New City. He is currently developing "Go, My Child", a musical about leaving one's parents, infertility and the search for truth, set against a background of xenophobia - an original account of the early lives of familiar biblical characters. He was honored to receive the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau d'Orquevaux artist's residency in 2019, where he wrote a new musical, "A Good Day", about the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind, which is now in development. (EricSirota.com)