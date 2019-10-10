YOLA Musicians Join The LA Phil's Barbican Residency In November

Musicians from YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and YOLA National will join Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for their return to the Barbican in London this November. The visit will mark the beginning of a new three-year relationship with the Barbican as its International Orchestral Partner and is a part of the final leg of the LA Phil's three-continent Centennial tour.

As part of the residency, YOLA will participate in a creative learning program that brings together young musicians from Los Angeles and the UK, in a partnership between Barbican Guildhall Creative Learning and National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain (NYO). The young musicians will participate in an Inspire day. NYO delivers NYO Inspire activity throughout the year, providing free experiences for young musicians from across the UK (playing at grade 6+), who have the least access to orchestral opportunities, giving them the opportunity to play side-by-side with NYO musicians. Rehearsals will be led by musicians from NYO and YOLA in a day that will celebrate and nurture inspirational young leaders. On November 20, Inspire participants will have the opportunity to perform together with YOLA musicians in an open rehearsal at the Barbican, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. YOLA previously participated in an NYO Inspire day in May 2018, working with other young musicians to create Tuning into Change: A Youth Manifesto for the Arts, which advocates for the arts as a tool for social change and activism, and celebrates the voice of young people and their potential to influence. This year's orchestra, made up of over 100 young musicians, will be called the Tuning into Change Orchestra and will continue this work, as well as look ahead to the next three years of the residency.

The creative learning element of the residency also includes 15 masterclasses at Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Nine of these masterclasses are open to the public, offering the chance to witness LA Phil players passing on their knowledge to Guildhall School musicians.

More information about the LA Phil's tour can be found at laphil.com/tour. YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) Through Gustavo Dudamel's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) program - inspired by Venezuela's revolutionary El Sistema - the LA Phil and its community partners provide free instruments, intensive music training, and academic support to over 1200 students from vulnerable communities, empowering them to become vital citizens, leaders, and agents of change. YOLA provides each student, ages 6 to 18, with a strong musical and social foundation as the young people participate in 12-15 hours of programming each week.

With YOLA sites in South L.A., the Rampart District, Westlake/MacArthur Park, and East L.A., YOLA engages students from more than 200 schools in L.A. County. Music study is complemented by leadership development opportunities, parent workshops, and performances. YOLA's young musicians have performed on great stages all over the world, including the LA Phil's two iconic venues - the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall - in many other locations throughout Southern California, on national and international television broadcasts, and alongside the greatest artists.

On August 15, 2018, the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled the architectural design by Gehry Partners, LLC, for its new Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center at Inglewood, the first permanent, purpose-built facility for YOLA.

For more information please visit laphil.com/yola

YOLA National Institute Open to select musicians from the 2019 YOLA National Symphony Orchestra, the YOLA National Institute offers in-depth training to young musicians interested in pursuing a career in music. The program includes additional activities during the 2019 YOLA National Festival in July and ongoing support over the course of the 2019/20 academic year. Program activities include mentorship, private instruction, chamber music coaching, travel opportunities, and financial support for college applications. Selected fellows will work together as a cohort to explore career pathways in music and be paired with artist-mentors as they navigate the college application process or their first year of college. Working in collaboration with their home programs, the Institute aims to supplement students' musical experience at home and at the YOLA National Festival. All program expenses, including travel, room, and board, are covered.

The 2019 YOLA National Institute roster can be found here.





