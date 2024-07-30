Write Act Repertory Will Host HOT SUMMER NIGHTS - THE MUSICALS Next Month

Performances run Sat, Aug 10 – Sun, Aug 25, 2024.
Write Act Repertory has announced its inaugural Hot Summer Nights - The Musicals (2024), a collection of 4 World Premiere original one act plays written by various Write Act Repertory writers for a limited run of performances. Bask in the heat of summer in this festival of musicals filled with romance, magic, memories, and renewal.
Write Act Repertory serves up a rollicking offering of fresh new musicals that evoke the sizzling days and dreamy nights of summer.
Written and directed by Alicia Marie Agramonte, Susan C. Hunter, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki. Music by Susan C. Hunter, Lenny Morales, Jorge A. Pulido, Tom Shelton, and Darrin Yalacki.
Cast: Alicia Agramonte, Lance Bagley, Sumeet Dang, Adanna Ehiribe, Nicole Foti, Joshua Gill, Narissa Johnson, Kelli Allen Lackey, Jackson Lyon, Mary Nakanishi, Shawn Plunkett, Jackie Shearn, Courtney South, Jeannette Srinivasan, Iskandria Sturdivant and Richard Yingling
INFINITE SUMMERS written and directed by Jorge A. Pulido – Three childhood friends venture into adulthood down paths that threaten to pull them apart.
DESTINATION WEDDING written and directed by Susan C. Hunter, music by Susan C. Hunter and Tom Shelton – Luke and Cassie have planned the perfect destination wedding until it all falls apart and they turn to their parents to fix everything, just like they always do.
INTERRUPTIONS IN THE KEY OF EVERYTHING written and directed by Alicia Marie Agramonte, music by Lenny Morales – Amidst a chaotic beach workday, Cynthia, an overworked witch, contends with her job, meddling sibling, and self-doubt, ultimately discovering that true fulfillment comes from embracing her own worth.
THE LONGEST DAY written and directed by Darrin Yalacki – On Summer Solstice, Ryley creates a fire ritual to let go of what has come to an end.
John Lant – Producing Artistic Director
Darrin Yalacki & John Lant – Producers
Susan Eiden, Anne Mesa with Alicia Marie Agramonte – Co-Producers
Jonathan Harrison – Associate Producer / Theatre Stage Manager
Sandra Kuker-Franco – Publicist (SANDRA KUKER PR)
INFINITE SUMMERS
Jeannette Srinivasan Elizabeth
Joshua Gill Franklin
Courtney South Harriet
DESTINATION WEDDING
Iskandria Sturdivant Cassie
Nicole Foti Anne
Shawn Plunkett Graham
Jackson Lyon Luke
INTERRUPTIONS
Alicia Agramonte Cynthia
Richard Yingling Kelly
Adanna Ehiribe Dayo
Narissa Johnson Richella
Sumeet Dang Abhay
THE LONGEST DAY
Jackie Shearn Temptation
Lance Bagley Ryley
Mary Nakanishi Negativity
Kelli Allen Lackey Regret
Write Act Rep at the Brickhouse Theatre
10950 Peach Grove Street
Hollywood, CA, CA 91601
Ample Street Parking
Sat, Aug 10 – Sun, Aug 25, 2024
Performances Friday & Saturday 7:30PM and Sundays 3:00PM. Approximate running time 90 minutes
TICKETS: $30 General Admission and will include snacks and beverages. Discount $25 Students/Seniors/Union (must show ID at the door). Pre-Sale Tickets Available before August 6th at Brown Paper Ticket for General Admission at 20% off.
|
|
|
|
Videos