Write Act Repertory Will Host HOT SUMMER NIGHTS - THE MUSICALS Next Month

Write Act Repertory has announced its inaugural Hot Summer Nights - The Musicals (2024), a collection of 4 World Premiere original one act plays written by various Write Act Repertory writers for a limited run of performances. Bask in the heat of summer in this festival of musicals filled with romance, magic, memories, and renewal.



Write Act Repertory serves up a rollicking offering of fresh new musicals that evoke the sizzling days and dreamy nights of summer.



Written and directed by Alicia Marie Agramonte, Susan C. Hunter, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki. Music by Susan C. Hunter, Lenny Morales, Jorge A. Pulido, Tom Shelton, and Darrin Yalacki.



Cast: Alicia Agramonte, Lance Bagley, Sumeet Dang, Adanna Ehiribe, Nicole Foti, Joshua Gill, Narissa Johnson, Kelli Allen Lackey, Jackson Lyon, Mary Nakanishi, Shawn Plunkett, Jackie Shearn, Courtney South, Jeannette Srinivasan, Iskandria Sturdivant and Richard Yingling

FOUR ONE ACT COLLECTIONS

INFINITE SUMMERS written and directed by Jorge A. Pulido – Three childhood friends venture into adulthood down paths that threaten to pull them apart.



DESTINATION WEDDING written and directed by Susan C. Hunter, music by Susan C. Hunter and Tom Shelton – Luke and Cassie have planned the perfect destination wedding until it all falls apart and they turn to their parents to fix everything, just like they always do.



INTERRUPTIONS IN THE KEY OF EVERYTHING written and directed by Alicia Marie Agramonte, music by Lenny Morales – Amidst a chaotic beach workday, Cynthia, an overworked witch, contends with her job, meddling sibling, and self-doubt, ultimately discovering that true fulfillment comes from embracing her own worth.



THE LONGEST DAY written and directed by Darrin Yalacki – On Summer Solstice, Ryley creates a fire ritual to let go of what has come to an end.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION TEAM

John Lant – Producing Artistic Director

Darrin Yalacki & John Lant – Producers

Susan Eiden, Anne Mesa with Alicia Marie Agramonte – Co-Producers

Jonathan Harrison – Associate Producer / Theatre Stage Manager

Sandra Kuker-Franco – Publicist (SANDRA KUKER PR)

THE CAST LIST

INFINITE SUMMERS

Jeannette Srinivasan Elizabeth

Joshua Gill Franklin

Courtney South Harriet



DESTINATION WEDDING

Iskandria Sturdivant Cassie

Nicole Foti Anne

Shawn Plunkett Graham

Jackson Lyon Luke



INTERRUPTIONS

Alicia Agramonte Cynthia

Richard Yingling Kelly

Adanna Ehiribe Dayo

Narissa Johnson Richella

Sumeet Dang Abhay

THE LONGEST DAY

Jackie Shearn Temptation

Lance Bagley Ryley

Mary Nakanishi Negativity

Kelli Allen Lackey Regret

Write Act Rep at the Brickhouse Theatre

10950 Peach Grove Street

Hollywood, CA, CA 91601

Ample Street Parking

Sat, Aug 10 – Sun, Aug 25, 2024

Performances Friday & Saturday 7:30PM and Sundays 3:00PM. Approximate running time 90 minutes

TICKETS: $30 General Admission and will include snacks and beverages. Discount $25 Students/Seniors/Union (must show ID at the door). Pre-Sale Tickets Available before August 6th at Brown Paper Ticket for General Admission at 20% off.

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL