World of Wonder to Host Four LIVE Series Tapings at DragCon LA 2024 for SVOD WOW Presents Plus

Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder has announced that DragCon LA 2024, taking place July 19-20, 2024 at the LA Convention Center, will host live audience tapings for four WOW Presents Plus original series: Bring Back My Girls, Hey Qween!, Live From The Pink Carpet with Michelle Visage, and Touch Ups with Raven. These tapings represent WOW Presents Plus’ largest footprint in convention history and will be open to all attendees of DragCon to watch LIVE on a first-come, first-serve basis. All tapings will air exclusively on WOW Presents Plus later this year.

Live From The Pink Carpet with Michelle Visage, which first premiered out of DragCon UK 2024, will be returning to DragCon LA, Fans can tune in to WOW Presents Plus on Friday, July 19 for the Visage-hosted LIVE carpet-side broadcast featuring a first-hand look at the fabulous looks from fan-favorite queens during the iconic Queens Walk that kicks off the convention. Live From The Pink Carpet will also feature interviews between Visage and the queens themselves and will be available to stream anytime on WOW Presents Plus after the live broadcast has aired.

"I can't wait to return as host of 'Live From the Pink Carpet' and celebrate another year of eleganza extravaganza at DragCon,” says Michelle Visage. “Over 150 queens strutting their fiercest looks on the world's longest pink carpet, baby it's the Met Gala of drag! Tune in for the glamor, stay for the piping hot carpet-side tea served by yours truly."

Bring Back My Girls, which has taped at DragCon since 2022, is returning to the convention floor and will feature a series of exclusive panel conversations moderated by Ts Madison with the casts of: RuPaul's Drag Race UK VS The World S2, RuPaul's Drag Race S16, Canada's Drag Race S4, Drag Race Philippines S2, and Drag Race Mexico S1. These unique tapings will reunite the casts while also giving fans the opportunity to appear in the series, with audiences given a chance to participate directly and ask the queens questions during the Q&A portion.

Coming to the convention to tape LIVE for the first time ever are series Hey Qween! and Touch-Ups with Raven. Hey Qween!, which first premiered earlier this year on WOW Presents Plus as a companion series to RuPaul’s Drag Race S16, will see host Jonny McGovern sit down with Lala Ri, Jimbo, Shea Coulee, Envy Peru, Lolita Banana, and Kita Mean to kiki, play games, and discuss their careers as a whole. These intimate DragCon conversations will be released as an individual season of Hey Qween! later this year. Touch-Ups with Raven will again welcome Emmy-Winning make-up artist Raven to the hosts chair for conversations with Lawrence Chaney, Sapphira Cristál, Morphine Love Dion, M1ss Jade So, La Grande Dame and Grag Queen about their makeup routines, and tried-and-true tips and tricks. Final episodes of Touch-Ups with Raven will live under the Painted with Raven banner on WOW Presents Plus.

Presented by World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul’s DragCon is the largest celebration of drag culture in the world, that brings all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to tens of thousands of attendees, with hundreds of the world’s top drag queens from across the globe mixing and mingling with fans of all backgrounds. Tickets are available for purchase at rupaulsdragcon.com.

