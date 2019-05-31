World Premiere of CHRYSALIS Opens In Hollywood

The women who brought you ECHOES present CHRYSALIS, a collection of monologues, personal essays, and short sketches written and performed by diverse cast of femme-identifying folks, directed by Sara Tomko, opening June 8th with five performances running through June 29th at The California Room in the Thymele Arts Space - 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Chrysalis takes a deep dive into the transitory state of life from the femme-identifying perspective. The women involved were challenged to examine their lives and let the audience in on vulnerable aspects of their personal journeys. Chrysalis showcases the different struggles of transition, while honoring the beauty in our bodies, our self growth and discovery.

TICKETS - $15.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6040?tab=tickets





