World Premiere of CHRYSALIS Opens In Hollywood

May. 31, 2019  

World Premiere of CHRYSALIS Opens In Hollywood

The women who brought you ECHOES present CHRYSALIS, a collection of monologues, personal essays, and short sketches written and performed by diverse cast of femme-identifying folks, directed by Sara Tomko, opening June 8th with five performances running through June 29th at The California Room in the Thymele Arts Space - 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Chrysalis takes a deep dive into the transitory state of life from the femme-identifying perspective. The women involved were challenged to examine their lives and let the audience in on vulnerable aspects of their personal journeys. Chrysalis showcases the different struggles of transition, while honoring the beauty in our bodies, our self growth and discovery.

TICKETS - $15.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6040?tab=tickets



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Overtone Industries Presents A Revival OfÂ KATY CRUEL: A PLAY WITH SONGS
  • World Premiere of CHRYSALIS Opens In Hollywood
  • IGNITE @ THE FORD Presents Meshell Ndegeocello, July 13
  • Off the Page Productions Presents PAPER TRAILS At Hollywood Fringe
  • Bespoke Plays Ends First Season With A Double Feature Of Sci-Fi Romances By Christine Boylan
  • 'Welcome To The West' Returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena for 2nd Annual Music Festival

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup