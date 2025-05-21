World Premiere Of SORRY. Opens June 20 At Moving Arts Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moving Arts will present a Leap in the Dark Production of Sorry., opening June 20th, 2025 at Moving Arts Theater in Atwater for 12 performances! Sorry. challenges the many ways women defer, adapt, comply, and apologize in a man's world.

Three women from three different time periods find themselves wondering, what if they just couldn't anymore? When Persephone discovers she can no longer say, "I'm sorry" she ruminates: I knew this day would come. . .Do you think we've used them all up?

In the present day, Francine, a lawyer, looks the other way from the harassment of a female colleague. Oh, and then she murders her husband. From the 19th century, Lillian terminates pregnancies with herbs. And she gets institutionalized for being a lesbian. Persephone, of Ancient Greece, fights breast cancer AND domestic violence. Three mythical Furies reflect these women to themselves, championing their power and questioning their participation in their own oppression.

Tickets on sale at: https://movingarts.ludus.com/index.php.

