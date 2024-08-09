'Women's Voices' Starts in September at Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is presenting Culver City Women's Voices workshops. This will be an eight-week storytelling workshop on Mondays from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., from September 16 through November 4. The workshop will culminate in a public presentation and reception on Saturday, November 9.

The venue will be the Culver City Veterans Memorial Building, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230.

The workshop series will be led by Terrie Silverman, writer, director, dramaturg, and CEO of Creative Rites.

The program is FREE and open to women age 18 and above who are residents of Culver City.

You may apply to participate by using this link: https://form.jotform.com/241717256533154

The November 9 performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles, celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced close to 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.

For more information, please call (818) 760-0408, visit lawtf.org, or e-mail info@lawtf.org

