Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum to Join Topanga Farmers Market For Day Of Healing

Events will include a tree-planting ceremony, theater activities for all ages, a tribute to Fire Station 69, and more.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum and Topanga Farmers Market will present a "Welcome Back Topanga Community Gathering," a day of healing to celebrate the resilience of the vibrant Topanga community.

Events will include a tree-planting ceremony, theater activities for all ages, a tribute to Fire Station 69, the L.A. County Sheriff and emergency responders, and a marketplace featuring local shops and Topanga Farmers Market vendors, with sales benefiting families and businesses impacted by the Palisades Fire. Admission is free and reservations are not required.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free entry, no reservation required.





