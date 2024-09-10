Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Presents 70th Anniversary Screening Of SALT OF THE EARTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum presents a 70th anniversary screening of Salt of the Earth, the controversial 1954 film written by Michael Wilson, directed by Herbert J. Biberman, and produced by Paul Jarrico.

A story of resilience, solidarity and the courageous fight for dignity in the face of adversity, Salt of the Earth was attacked and censored because the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers, which had been expelled from the CIO in 1950 over the alleged domination of its leadership by communists, sponsored it — and because many blacklisted Hollywood professionals helped make it.

The showing of this historic indie movie will be introduced by a panel discussion moderated by film historian Ed Rampell and featuring the children of the artists who created the film: Becca Wilson, daughter of screenwriter Michael Wilson; Bill Jarrico, son of producer Paul Jarrico; Ellen Geer, who appeared as an extra in the movie alongside her father, Will Geer, as the sheriff; and Heather Wood, granddaughter of real-life labor organizers Clint and Virginia Jencks, who appeared in the film as supporters of the miners' strike. A Q&A will follow the screening.

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

• 5:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion and re-enactment of HUAC Testimony

• 6:10 p.m.: Intermission

• 6:30 p.m.: Film Screening

• 8 p.m.: Q&A

WHERE:

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKETS

• Lower Tier (reserved seating): $50

• Upper Tier (general admission): $35

(student and senior discounts available)

OTHER:

The outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually (warmly for evenings) and bring cushions for bench seating.

HOW:

theatricum.com

(310) 455-3723

